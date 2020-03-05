Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY BRAGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY WAYNE BRAGG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JERRY WAYNE BRAGG Obituary
JERRY WAYNE
BRAGG, 78

WINTER HAVEN - Jerry Wayne Bragg, 78, of Winter Haven, Florida, died on Monday March 2, 2020 from a long battle of pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Corinth, Mississippi and moved to Florida in 1952. His parents were Annie Mae Bragg and Curtis John Bragg. Jerry did AC maintenance all his life. He was a US military veteran. Dad had 2 sisters: Joyce Warrenburg of Winter Haven, FL and Joan Glass of Alabama.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years Doris Bragg, her two sons from a her previous marriage, and their 3 grandchildren, Jerry's two children from his previous marriage: daughter Genie Bragg White, son Jason Wayne Bragg and their one grandson, as well as Jerry's sister Joan Glass, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held honoring our father on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00PM at Florahome United Methodist, 101 E. Mich-igan Avenue, Florahome, FL 32140.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -