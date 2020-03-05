|
|
JERRY WAYNE
BRAGG, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Jerry Wayne Bragg, 78, of Winter Haven, Florida, died on Monday March 2, 2020 from a long battle of pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Corinth, Mississippi and moved to Florida in 1952. His parents were Annie Mae Bragg and Curtis John Bragg. Jerry did AC maintenance all his life. He was a US military veteran. Dad had 2 sisters: Joyce Warrenburg of Winter Haven, FL and Joan Glass of Alabama.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years Doris Bragg, her two sons from a her previous marriage, and their 3 grandchildren, Jerry's two children from his previous marriage: daughter Genie Bragg White, son Jason Wayne Bragg and their one grandson, as well as Jerry's sister Joan Glass, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held honoring our father on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00PM at Florahome United Methodist, 101 E. Mich-igan Avenue, Florahome, FL 32140.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020