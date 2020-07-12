JERRY WAYNEHODGES, 77LAKELAND - Jerry Wayne Hodges, 77, of Lakeland FL, passed away July 9, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health.Jerry was born September 24th, 1943, in Indianapolis Indiana, to Jesse and Alma Hodges. He married Linda Renfroe on September 30th, 1965 and they were married for 42 years before Linda's death in 2007. He was a veteran of the US Navy and owned Jerry's Transmission for over 15 years and was a mechanic by trade. Jerry enjoyed many sports but really loved Nascar and rarely missed a race.He is survived by his children Teresa Abbott (Steve) of Lakeland, Christopher Hodges (Lori) of Lakeland, Corey Hodges of Lakeland, Janet Passmore of Dalton GA; brother David of Spokane WA, brother Brad of Auburndale, brother Jimmy of Indianapolis IN, sister Bonnie of Lakeland, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Hodges, Father Jesse Hodges, mother Alma Parham, brother Leroy Hodges, sister Joyce Crum.Due to Covid-19 A Celebration of Life will be held later when we can all get together safely and enjoy celebrating his life.