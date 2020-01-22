Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
JERRY WINDHAM JORDAN


1945 - 2020
JERRY WINDHAM JORDAN Obituary
JERRY WINDHAM
JORDAN, 74

LAKELAND - Jerry Windham Jordan, 74, died Jan. 17, 2020.
Mr. Jordan was born in Pike County, AL, on Jan 21, 1945 to James Esker and Ila Jordan. He grew up in Columbus, GA and graduated from Jordan High School in 1963. He lived in Hartford, CT before moving to Lakeland in 1979. He retired from his job as a security guard in 2012.
Mr. Jordan is preceded in death by his older brother James M. Jordan, McComb, MS.
He is survived by his sisters, Macie Greene, Columbus GA, Pat (Bob) Hastings, Vine Grove, KY, and brother Kenneth (Diana) Jordan, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801, Fri. Jan. 24, 2020. Visitation is 9 AM followed by services at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florida Epilepsy Services at 3325 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
