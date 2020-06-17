JERRY

WOLFORD, Jr., 52



LAKELAND - Our precious son, Jerry, known by family as Jr, was received by our Lord & Savior on June 10, 2020.

Jerry "Jr" was a very kind, generous and loving person. When a person met him they usually became a friend to him. Jr enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle but his passion was drag racing. Watching his Dad race from the time he was old enough to go to the track, his love grew and he dreamt about the day he would be behind the wheel. His dreams came true at the age of 15 when we let him start racing. Our Wednesdays and weekends were spent at Norwalk Raceway & 42 Dragstrip in Ohio. It was exciting and fun watching father & son race along side each other and our house was filled with trophies. Seemed like Memorial Weekends and the Halloween Classics hardly went by without adding to the collection of trophies. Jerry "Jr" was a truck driver by trade for over 20 years.

Jerry is survived by his parents Jerry & Kathy Wolford; sons Jerry, Justin & Brandon; grandchildren Natalie, Aiden & Oliver; brother Jessie; sisters Angel, Tina & Casey; and is loved by many nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins. Jr cherished Chyanne like a daughter.

Preceded in death by mother Peggy Johnson; grandparents Ernest Wolford and Almazel (June) Pye, Clarence and Iva Johnson; uncles Ernie, Jake, Donald & Roger (Slick).

A visitation will be held Friday from 5-6PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 6PM.



