|
|
JESSE 'VAUGHN' NEWBERRY, Sr., 78
LAKELAND - Jesse 'Vaughn' Newberry, Sr., age 78, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
He was born in Lakeland, FL, on September 1, 1940 to James A. & Eva (Mock) Newberry. He lived in Lakeland all his life. He was a brick mason and a member of Ardella Baptist Church. Vaughn was a loving family man and an avid fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his son Jesse Vaughn Newberry, Jr. He is survived by his wife Joy Newberry; sons Jason (Jessica) Newberry, Aaron Mathis, daughters: Judith Newberry, Amanda (Daniel) Raulerson, 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren;; brothers: Frank & Van Newberry; sisters Jo Ann Still and Teresa Bridges.
Celebration of life will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Road, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019