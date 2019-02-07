|
JESSE W.
FRIER, 83
Ret. U.S. Army
Master Sgt.
LAKELAND - Jesse W. Frier, 83, passed away Feb. 5, 2019.
Mr. Frier was born in Perry, FL on June 19, 1935. He was a retired Master Sgt. in the U.S. Army, where he served in both the Korean War and Vietnam. Mr. Frier was an ROTC Instructor at Bartow High School, Lake Gibson High School and Southern Mississippi University. He also was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Bethel Baptist Church.
Mr. Frier was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Frier; brothers, Warren and Jerry Frier; sister, Edwina Dees; grandsons, James and Stephen Herring. He is survived by his wife, Betty Frier; sons, Mark Frier and Scott Frier; daughters, Brenda (Barry) Herring and Pam (Glenn) Chancey; brother, Ralph Frier; sisters, Betty Boully, Ann Caudill, Pat Davis and Dot Dowd; grandchildren, Sean Barber, Josh Chancey, Jon Chancey, Sherry Kelly and Brandy Comisky; great grandson, James Herring.
Visitation will be Fri. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel. Funeral services will be Sat. at 11 am at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019