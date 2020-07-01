JESSICATAYLORLAKELAND - Jessica Taylor was born on April 7, 1963 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, New York to Minnie Garrett and Harry Lovell. Sunday on June 28th, 2020 at 7:30pm, God stopped by Lakeland Regional Hospital and gently reached down, cradled her in His arms as she entered into eternal rest; by her side, her loving husband Vonnie Taylor. Married for 22 years and 2 days, Vonnie held multiple titles which included but not limited to: life partner, best friend and caregiver.Jessica is predeceased in death by her mom Minnie Garrett, brother James Garrett and Mark Lovell as well as her sister Sandra Garrett.She leaves to cherish her memory: Her husband Vonnie Taylor, Lakeland, FL, her father: Harry Lovell, West Orange, NJ, her mother in law: Agnes Taylor, Lakeland, NJ, four sons: Robert Johnson, Lakeland, FL, Christopher Johnson (Ashley), Atlanta, GA, Jerod Taylor (Stephanie), Lakeland, FL, Cordell, Demetri Frazier, Lakeland, FL and one daughter: Rhonda Taylor, Lakeland.Jessica was a twin to Jennifer Laub, and has living 5 sisters Brenda Killings, Denise Frazier, Nancy Lovell and Rhonda Norman, sister in love as well as 4 living brothers Orin Lovell (Dawn), Justin Lovell, Julian Lovell and Darryl Taylor (Karen), brother in love, and a host of grandchildren (10), nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.She dedicated over 22 years as an RN at Lakeland Regional Hospital.Lovingly Submitted by The Family.A viewing will be held on Thursday 8:15-9:30 p.m. at Coney Chapel. A graveside service. will be Fri. 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park.