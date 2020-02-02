|
JESSIE ALIENE HALL
LAKELAND - Jessie Hall passed away peacefully after complications from a stroke on Tuesday, January 28 at the age of 88.
Jessie was born on September 9, 1931 in Boonville, NC to Taft and Jettie Swaim. While at East Carolina University, a trip to the beach with some girlfriends led mom to her soul-mate who was a handsome young Marine stationed at Cherry Point, NC. Mom hopped on the back of dad's motorcycle, and six weeks later they were married on August 13, 1950. She never looked back.
Together they raised 5 children. After traveling the country with the military, in 1973 mom and dad settled into their second life in Lakeland, Florida. Mom and dad both went back to college with dad earning his AA degree at HCC, and mom earning her BS degree at USF. Mom went on to teach SLD students for the next 20 years.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her soul-mate 1st Sgt John A. Hall USMC Ret.
She is survived by her 5 children John A Hall (Patti), Lynne H Wells (Charles), David N Hall (Kathy), Lisa A Hall, and Thomas V Hall (Shelley). She was MOM MOM to her 13 grandchildren, Charles Wells, James Wells, Jessica Haynes, David Hall, Brett Hall, Kevin Hall, Alyssa Elaskari, James Hall, Sarah Smith, Madison Wheat, Ryun Wheat, Brian Hall, Sydney Wheat and 14 great grandchildren with another due in May.
Mom also leaves behind her dearest friend of over 60 years Jane Wilhide who lovingly helped mom care for dad and helped us care for mom, Judy Kelley who was like a daughter to mom, and her niece Linda Harris who always made mom and dad potato salad whenever they came to visit even if it was at 4am. Mom was a diehard Florida State fan with a shrine to Bobby Bowden in her home. Mom loved her family and friends with every breath in her body and loved her students as well. Jessie Hall leaves behind an incredible legacy of love and devotion to family. We believe she is dancing with dad again.
We will celebrate mom's life on Monday, February 3, 6 PM at Christ the King Episcopal church.
