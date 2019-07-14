|
JETTIE ANN
GAINES, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Jettie Ann Gaines, 82, resident of Winter Haven for 63 years passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale on July 11, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Jettie was born in Columbus, MS, November 6, 1936. At the young age of 20, courageously following her dream, she moved to Winter Haven to water ski for the historic attraction Cypress Gardens. There she became a world class skier and met her future husband, Buddy Gaines, also a skier. She was a pilot, an avid golfer and loved a great game of bridge with her treasured friends. Throughout her life, she always valued time with her family above all else. She felt very blessed as her children gave her grandchildren and then great grandchildren with whom she shared her unconditional love and affection. Through-out her journey through life, Jettie always reminded her family of how much they mattered to her and each other.
Jettie was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Oleta Coltharp, husband James Sprinkel and daughter Sara Sprinkel Simmons. She is survived by her children Rowdy Gaines (Judy), Tracy Navarro, and Sue Brant (Malcolm), adopted daughter Annette Swann, her sons-in-law Brad Fuller (Patricia) and Luis Navarro, grandchildren Ashley (Rowe), Jennifer (Jason), Emily, Madison, Luis, (Michaela), Savanna, Joseph and Isabelle and six great-grandchildren Bella, Noah, Ruby, Henry, Piper, Emmy, Kai, Jack and Myers. She is also survived by her beloved two brothers David Coltharp (Kathy) and Kyle Raines (Brenda) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family wishes to thank the nurses in the SICU at Winter Haven Hospital as well as Dr. Christiano and the amazing staff and nurses at Good Shepherd Hospice.
A memorial service will be held July 16 at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Polk County in honor of her cherished dogs Lucky and Daisy, to Grace Lutheran Church or to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019