JEWELL CHASTAIN (JAMMA)
CURTIS, 89
OCALA - Jewell Chastain (Jamma) Curtis peacefully went to heaven on Saturday, August 10, at the age of 89, in the care of Hospice of Marion County in Ocala, Florida.
Jewell was born on April 1, 1930 to Johnson and Lucille Chastain in Lake Wales, Florida where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1948 and became an Executive Secretary for the President of Donald Duck Corporation. She remained in the corporate world until she retired and moved to Lakeland where she resided until later moving to Ocala to be closer to her children.
Jewell was known for her beautiful smile and outgoing personality. She was highly involved in her church and enjoyed playing piano and singing. Jewell loved living life to the fullest and even got her private pilot license. She spent her later years enjoying time with her beloved children and grandchildren.
Jewell is survived by her son and two daughters: Eastman Curtis (Brenda), Cathy Landry (Wendell), Connie Clair (Doren); six grandchildren: Allisha Merrill, Stephen Sperr, Sumner Curtis, Heather Chapman, Nicole Larson and Tiffany Chapman, along with two brothers Harold Chastain and Donald Chastain.
She is predeceased by her mother Lucille, father Johnson, two brothers Roy Chastain and Doyle Chastain.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10am at First Presbyterian Church, 16 N 3rd St., Lake Wales, FL 33853. Family will receive guests in the church parlor prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019