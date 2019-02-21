JEWELL EILEEN JOINER KNAPP, 89



LAKELAND - Jewell Eileen Joiner Knapp of Lakeland, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of 2/17/2019, after a courageous battle with Dementia.

Jewell was born in Live Oak, Florida in 1929 to Irma Kate and Arlee Devant Joiner. She grew up in Winter Haven and graduated as Valedictorian of Winter Haven High School in 1947. She met and married her future husband, John Knapp, while both attended Ball State Teacher's College in 1949. Upon John's graduation from Ball State Teacher's College, they moved back to Lakeland to start their family. Jewell completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Florida Southern College Class of 1960. She and John then moved to Miami later in 1960, with five children in tow, so that John could attend University of Miami Medical School. Jewell taught ninth grade English during John's completion of medical school. Upon John's graduation from University of Miami in 1964, they moved back to Lakeland where John started his medical practice and they had their sixth child.

After raising six children, Jewell went back to school and graduated from the University of South Florida with her Master of Arts Degree. Jewell had many varied interests and hobbies including a love of the English Language, Latin, and the works of William Shakespeare and Nathaniel Hawthorne. She wrote many a dissertation on the works of Nathaniel Hawthorne. She also enjoyed playing bridge, piano, organ and singing in the choir at Resurrection Catholic Church. Additionally, she donated her time, talents and energies to building the new Resurrection Catholic Church, as well as, volunteering at Resurrection Catholic School and Santa Fe High School. She was an active parishioner at Resurrection Catholic Church and filled many roles including a Catechism Teacher, Reader, Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan.

Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, John Knapp, M.D.; grandson, William Knapp; niece, Janice Chesterman; nephew, Paul Hannum; sisters and brother, Lutrell Chesterman, Mae Evelyn Hannum and James Joiner.

She is survived by her 6 children, John Knapp, Jr. (Bobbie), O'Brien, James Knapp, M.D. (Cathy), Englewood, Stephen Knapp, Esq. (My Young Oh), Lakeland, Mary Knapp, Virginia, David Knapp, M.D. (Diane), Montgomery, Alabama, Susan Knapp Larson, Lakeland; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Martha Jean Vogle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be on 2/23/19 from 10:00 until 11:00 followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00, which will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church located at 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, 33813. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park, located at 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, 33812, following the Mass. There will be a reception following interment at Heath Funeral Chapel located at 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, 33801.

