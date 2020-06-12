JILL WIKE JACKSONMATTHEWS, NC. - Jill Wike Jackson, Christ-follower, loving wife, Mom, and 'Mimi,' passed peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Matthews, NC, and is now in the loving arms of our Lord. She was surrounded by her husband and two sons. She was 76. Her health had deteriorated in the last few years due to complications from lupus.Jill is survived by her cherished husband of 50 years, Bill Jackson, and sons Dr. William L. Jackson Jr. (Kristie) of Chattanooga, TN, and Thomas A. Jackson (Sara) of Charlotte, NC. Jill is also survived by seven grandchildren (William III, Nathan, Olivia, Sydney, Samuel, Silas, and Miles), and her sister Judith Wike Newswanger (James) of Coatesville, PA.Born in Coatesville, PA, to James and Elaine (McMichael) Wike, Jill was a 1961 graduate of Scott High School and was the first in her family to graduate college (BA - Millersville University, MA - University of South Florida). Jill's longing to be a mother was fulfilled in 1971, with the birth of her first son, Will, and again in 1975 with a second son, Tom. She was a devoted mother and central figure in the lives of her sons. After years spent at home with Will and Tom, Jill returned to her career as a teacher. By the time of her retirement, Jill had served twenty-five years as a public educator, including stints as a school librarian and fifth-grade teacher. Jill also gave tirelessly of her time to Christian Women's Club and Stonecroft Ministries, often serving as keynote speaker. The consistent passion of Jill's life was to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.Jill also loved to play bridge and attend Bible studies. She was especially grateful for faithful and loving friends from both Lakeland, FL (where she spent 27 years) and Charlotte, NC. Throughout her life Jill was an active member of a local church, most recently at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, NC.A family-only graveside service in Coatesville, PA will occur later this summer. A reception for friends and family in Coatesville will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to