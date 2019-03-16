|
|
JIM A.
REEVES, 78
EAGLE LAKE - Jim A. Reeves of Eagle Lake, Florida passed away March 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 78.
He was born in North Carolina to Sarah Banther on September 14, 1940. Jim moved to Florida in the 60s. He was a retired Glazier and a member of The First Assembly of God in Eagle Lake.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Sarah, his son Ricky Reeves, his grandson Steven Lucas and his great grandson Jase Penton. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Carole A. Reeves; his sons Jimmy Reeves (Missy), Brad Staton (Emily), both of Winter Haven, FL, Billy Reeves of Hickory, NC, and Jamie Allen (Samantha) of Thomasville, NC; daughters Suzette Penton of Polk City, FL, Elizabeth Jordan (Wayne) and Sharon Reeves, both of Winter Haven, FL, twenty two grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.
A memorial Service will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Linda Weldon Activity Center located at 685 E. Eagle Avenue, Eagle Lake, FL 33839 (Red Brick building).
Condolences to the family can be sent to: P.O. Box 1187, Eagle Lake, FL 33839.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019