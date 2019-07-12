|
|
JIM
BOCKOVER, 73
WINTER HAVEN - Jim Bockover, 73, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on July 8, 2019 at his family cabin in Murphy, NC.
Born August 10, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Susan Gray Bockover, he moved here as a child in 1957. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and served in the Vietnam War, and attended the Winter Haven Worship Center.
He was a dual member of Winter Haven Lodge 186 F &AM and Lake Wales Lodge 242 F &AM and a member of the Scottish Rite Egypt Temple. Jim was a longtime member of the Masonic Fraternity serving in all chairs of the Blue Lodge, serving as District Instructor for many years and he also served as District Deputy Grand Master in 1986 and on several committees with the Grand Lodge of Florida. He received his 33rd degree in the Scottish Rite in 2009, his 50 years award in the blue Lodge in May of 2017. He also served the community many years through his association with the Rotary Club. During his work career he worked for Publix as a corporate trainer, leaving there after 23 years. He then moved on to work for Edward Jones & Company working as an Investment and financial advisor.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John L. Bockover and Richard L. Bockover; and a sister, Betty Jo Rodriguez.
Jim is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Alice; his daughter, Stephanie A Bockover of Winter Haven; his son, John E. Bockover and his wife Julie of Auburndale; a sister, Lesta Wilson of Polk City, FL; two granddaughters, Leanna Bockover and Brooklyn Bockover; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Oak Ridge Funeral Care Winter Haven Chapel. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name the https://shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from July 12 to July 13, 2019