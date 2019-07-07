|
JIM
KREIGHBAUM
LAKELAND - Jim Kreighbaum, age 63, of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 12th, 2019, He Was Born 1955 in Danville, Indiana, and was the son of the late Warry and Marco Kreighbaum.
He was a loving dad to his 5 children, a father-like role model to countless others, and an inspiring friend to many.
He loved God and his church. Jim will be most remembered for his laid back go-with-the-low attitude and charismatic sense of humor.
He is survived by Shereé Barton, the love of his life, his children-his pride and joy; sons: Ty Kreighbaum (Shannon), Gabriel Kreighbaum (Heather), daughters: Stephany Condra (Shawn), Kelli Lambiase (Nick), and Katelyn Tello (Myriam). Five granddaughters, three grandsons, and one great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 pm on his birthday, July 12th, 2019 at the River Hills Golf Club, Valrico, FL. A reception will follow the celebration. The family welcomes colorful casual and/or golf attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sammy Sullivan House: https://
akidsplacetb.org/
Our-Campus/Sammy
-Sullivan.
Or Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019