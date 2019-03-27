|
|
JIM SMATHERS
WINTER HAVEN - Like many men of his generation, Vietnam came to be the crystallizing event in Jim Smathers' life. Though he had a long and varied career after military service, his experience as a young U.S. Marine Corps officer deployed in a combat zone molded his personal outlook and informed his political sensibilities for the rest of his years.
Smathers died Friday, March 22, 2019, after a protracted illness believed to be the result of his exposure to Agent Orange. He fought the battle for his health with the same verve, tenacity and graciousness that marked his military service and civilian life. He was 78.
Having joined in 1962, Smathers came ashore with the first wave of Marines that landed at Danang, Vietnam, in June 1965, part of the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines. He soon was selected to be a civil affairs officer, a job designed to institute among the South Vietnamese a system of local government based on the American model. It did not go well. Interviewed by Life magazine about the nascent pacification effort, Smathers was quoted as saying that while 'our hearts are in the right place, the Vietnamese could be forgiven if they think we're absolutely out of our minds...the whole thing's such a farce.'
Shortly after the Life piece appeared, CBS dispatched correspondent Dan Rather to travel the countryside with Smathers in an effort to see how the American experiment was working. 1st Lt. Smathers introduced Rather to his new city council and mayor, just recently elected by the villagers. Rather intended to film the village and its leaders the next day. That night the Vietcong assassinated every one of the officials.
Thereafter his attitude turned realistically bleak. 'Within six months, I could see it was a lost cause,' Smathers said. 'By Christmas 1965 my letters home had started to change - 'I don't know about this cause over here, it's like keeping your finger in a dike.'
While his service in Vietnam predated the full American buildup, his experience there and later study of the war's political underpinnings led him to believe that the American people had been knowingly misled by Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon, thereby needlessly sacrificing 58,000 American lives and those of countless Vietnamese.
Entrepreneurial and enterprising, following his discharge he and two of his Marine colleagues opened a chain of restaurants known as Beef & Bottle. Though it eventually folded, it gave him a lifelong appetite for business. He also served a term as city councilman in Mount Dora Florida prior to moving back to Winter Haven.
Along the way he became enamored of golden retrievers, eventually breeding a select number for their dark red hue, which he called a field coat. They included Buddy, Tony, Lizzie, Lulu, Sam, Ma Barker and Bela B. Barktalk.
He wrote and published a novel, 'Transformations,' loosely based on his personal experiences and those of his friends. At the time of his final illness he was working on a second book, factually based on the rape of a young Vietnamese woman by American servicemen and the miscarriage of justice that followed.
William Foley Smathers, born July 14, 1940, was the son of Mary Jim Smathers and U.S. Senator William Howell Smathers of New Jersey. (A first cousin, George Smathers, became a U.S. Senator from Florida.) He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1958 and from the University of Florida's school of journalism in 1962.
His first marriage ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife, Judy Howell; son Skip Smathers; daughter Skye Smathers, sisters Fairfax 'Sissy' Nabers, Lonny McDougall and Brigette Bagley; brothers Will Smathers, Colt Bagley and George Bagley; stepchildren Krisy Holland and Tim Howell; and surrogate son Jon Webster.
Personable, kind, loquacious, ever optimistic and possessed of a keen, enquiring intellect, Jim Smathers was a consummate storyteller who vied with his friend, the late architect Gene Leedy, to outdo one another in the recounting of highly entertaining and occasionally true tales. It was a cautionary exercise, though, for each was at least somewhat constrained by the adage, 'Nothing ruins a good story like an eyewitness.'
A private celebration of his life is being planned.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019