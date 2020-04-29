|
|
JIMMIE CLAUDE
TOWNSEND
LAKELAND - Jimmie Claude Townsend passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1937, to Claude Townsend and Eula Mae Smith in Sumiton, Alabama. Jimmie joined the Army in 1954 and served in Korea as a military police officer. He retired from Food Machinery Corporation as an inspector of machinery after 36 years with the company. Throughout his life, he loved to play golf and pool. His sense of humor, jovial spirit and love for life will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fay Townsend, his daughter, Joyce Houghton and his son, Michael Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Good Shepherd Hospice at
chaptershealth.org or Moffitt Cancer Center at moffitt.org .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020