Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Claude Townsend

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Claude Townsend Obituary
JIMMIE CLAUDE
TOWNSEND

LAKELAND - Jimmie Claude Townsend passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1937, to Claude Townsend and Eula Mae Smith in Sumiton, Alabama. Jimmie joined the Army in 1954 and served in Korea as a military police officer. He retired from Food Machinery Corporation as an inspector of machinery after 36 years with the company. Throughout his life, he loved to play golf and pool. His sense of humor, jovial spirit and love for life will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fay Townsend, his daughter, Joyce Houghton and his son, Michael Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Good Shepherd Hospice at
chaptershealth.org or Moffitt Cancer Center at moffitt.org .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -