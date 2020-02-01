|
JIMMY
ELBERT MEEKS
GEORGETOWN - Jimmy Elbert Meeks, 68, passed away at his home in Georgetown Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 after an extended illness.
Jimmy was born in Douglas, Georgia and came to live in the Georgetown area 20 years ago coming from Lakeland. He graduated in 1969 from Bartow High School where he was the president of the F.F. A. Club. He was a 10 year veteran with the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. He worked as the Circulation Director for Morris Communication for 12 years in Athens, Georgia, St. Augustine, Florida, Blue Springs, Missouri and Winter Haven, Florida. He also worked as a landscaper and maintained the lawns for Live Oak Golf Course in Fruitland. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Because he had a 'Green Thumb' he also grew beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Jimmy was also an ardent Florida State Seminole fan.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Julia Meeks of Georgetown; his daughter, Amanda Carrie Norton of Mt. Vernon, Iowa; a step daughter, Cassandra Anne (Christopher Ryan) Hannon of Eustis; Angie and Taylor Marie; two brothers, Thomas Vertis (Ann) Meeks of Bremerton, Washington and Narvin Eugene Meeks of Bartow; two sisters, Linda Elizabeth McDuffie of Lakeland and Deborah Annette (David) Rogers of Bartow; two granddaughters, Tallulah Rose Norton and Sadie Rose Norton; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A military service is planned to celebrate Jimmy's life. It will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with Brother Ricky Bybee officiating at Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home in Crescent City.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in honor of his memory to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177 or to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.
