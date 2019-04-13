|
JIMMY H.
ADAMS
BARTOW - Jimmy H. Adams went to be with the Lord on 4/10/2019.
Born on 7/17/1941, he was of the Baptist faith, and a retired business owner. He never met a stranger and was loved by many. He was a great storyteller and craftsman who gifted his creations to so many people. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jo Adams of 57 years. He was preceded in death by his father John Adams, his mother Lucy Adams, and 7 siblings and is survived by 2 siblings: Gerald Adams and Opal George.
He is survived by his children James Adams (Shawn Adams), Phy-llis Brooks (Bo Brooks), Georgia Stokes (Marty Stokes), 4 grandchildren: Brent Stokes, Crystal Brooks, Kelly Brooks, Matthew Brooks, 2 great grandchildren Kaden Mincey, Bailee Hamilton.
A celebration of his life will be Sunday April 14th, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Marty and Georgia Stokes' home located at 5501 Russo Rd. Bartow, Fl. 33830.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019