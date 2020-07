Or Copy this URL to Share

JIMMY

HURLEY, 84



LAKE WALES - Jimmy Hurley, 84, born in Bloomingdale on 3/21/36; entered into eternal rest at his home at Lake Rosalie on 7/16/20. Hopewell FH



