JIMMY W.
LAUNIUS
WINTER HAVEN - We are saddened to announce the passing of Jimmy W. Launius. Jimmy was born to his late parents James and Phyllis Launius on May 3, 1953 in Gideon, Missouri and passed away with his family by his side on September 17, 2019 in Auburndale, Florida.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of eight years Barbara Launius, son Kirby Launius of Kalamazoo, Michigan, grandchildren Jordan, Kyle, and Halie, brother Tim Lanius and wife Rox of Gobles, Michigan and step-mother Donna Launius of Gobles, Michigan.
Jimmy will be remembered for his love of motorcycles and love of being in his garage.
A memorial will be held at Steele's Family Funeral Services on September 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and a service afterward at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019