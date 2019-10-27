Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ciminillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo A. Ciminillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo A. Ciminillo Obituary
JO A.
CIMINILLO
Registered Pharmacist

LAKELAND - Jo A Ciminillo, 80, died 10/16/2019. Ms. Ciminillo was born in Lima, Ohio. She graduated from Ohio Northern University in Aga, Ohio where she belonged to The Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She was a Pharmacist for Rite Aid for many years in Lima, Ohio and did Pharmacy on the Go after retiring from the drugstore. She moved to Lakeland, FL 7 1/2 years ago to be by her brother. Ms. Ciminillo is survived by her brother, Joseph Ciminillo and his wife, Judy, plus many nieces and nephews. She will be buried in Lima, Ohio.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.