JO ANN D.
HADDEN, 73
FROSTPROOF - Jo Ann D. Hadden, 73, of Frostproof, Florida passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring.
She was born April 5, 1946 in Geneva, AL to the late Lex and Carthell Day; she moved with her parents from Geneva, AL to Frostproof in 1948. She was the owner and operator of Jo Ann's Beauty Shop and a custodian in Frostproof schools. She enjoyed reading, growing flowers, playing games, listening to southern gospel music and was a fan of the Seattle Sea Hawks.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Day. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ken Hadden, Sr.; sons, Kenny Hadden (Penny) of Winter Haven, Keith Hadden of Frostproof and Christopher Hadden of Frostproof; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Rev. Sam Haag officiating. Interment will follow at the Silver Hill Cemetery in Frostproof. For those who wish, donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice (450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Florida 33823).
Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020