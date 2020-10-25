1/1
JO ANN MORRIS
JO ANN MORRIS, 84

LAKELAND - Jo Ann, 84, of Lakeland died on October 15, 2020. Jo Ann was a lifelong resident of Lakeland and retired from Publix. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and the O.E.S.
Jo Ann is predeceased by her husband Curtis Morris and a daughter Connie Lynn Reiber. She is survived by a son Curtis Morris, Jr. (Marianne) and daughter Darlene Apperson(Floyd), a sister Margie Bennett, six grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Funeral service was held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Mt Tabor Baptist Church with the family receiving friends starting at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL 33810, (863)858-4474. Please sign Jo Ann's online guestbook at www.gentry-morrison. com


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
