JOAN B. SUTTON



LAKELAND - On March 22, 2020 at age 83, Joan B. Sutton unexpectedly received her wings and went to walk with the angels. Joan was born on December 29, 1936 and spent her entire life in Lakeland. Everyone that knew her understood the importance of her family and how deeply she cared for her friends.

Joan graduated from Lakeland High School in 1955. She loved LHS and continued to support the Dreadnaughts as a season ticket holder and reunion organizer for many years.

Joan worked in the finance industry for approximately 50 years at various places, retiring from Publix Employees Federal Credit Union in 2000 after 25 years of service. After retirement she worked part-time at several other local credit unions.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved son John Waddell. She will be missed more than words can express by her brother Ronald (Maisie) Braswell of Winter Springs, daughter Tracy (Bill) McClellan of Lakeland, granddaughters Erika (Jon) Hernden of Lakeland, Kaley (Leo) Eckersdorff of Ft. Lauderdale, Lindsey McClellan of St. Petersburg and Kiersten (Keven) Crow of Puyallup, Washington, Great grandchildren Greyson, Bentley, Dax, Jordyn, Peyton, Torryn and Karson, Nieces Linda Ross and Jane Murray and Nephews Barton Stephens and Clint Braswell. She will also be missed by her many friends, especially Jim Bivens and Alice Yeilding whom she considered family.

She was such a unique woman and served God with all her heart. She was kind, caring and giving, enjoying the company of her family and friends. She was very private, independent, a planner and extremely smart. She had strong opinions and beliefs that she would defend when pushed but she never forced her convictions on anyone. She loved people and the diversity each person she knew brought to her life.

Because she was a planner, she made sure her family knew exactly what she wanted when she left this earth and moved to her heavenly home. The family wants to celebrate the life of this amazing and wonderful woman at a later date when everyone can be together, share stories and truly celebrate a life well lived.

God Bless and stay safe!



