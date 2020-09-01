JOAN ELIZABETH (TJARNELL) TOBIN



RICHMOND HILL, GA. - Mrs. Joan Elizabeth (Tjarnell) Tobin of Richmond Hill, GA, died Tuesday (August 25, 2020). Born in Holyoke, MA on March 7, 1929 to Harold and Ann (Sullivan) Tjarnell, Joan grew up in Cape Elizabeth, ME. She graduated from Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, NH.

She was married in 1951 to Charles 'Chuck' Tobin, and they settled and raised a family in Chuck's hometown of Newport, RI. Joan had a successful career as a teacher in Middletown RI for both elementary and middle school students, retiring in 1990. She and Chuck enjoyed many retirement years in Lakeland, FL where Joan was active in the community, serving as President of the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and volunteering at the Polk Art Museum. She was an avid bridge player and a voracious reader, and she enjoyed games such as crossword, logic puzzles, and any activity that challenged her mind. She moved to Richmond Hill in 2014 where she continued to be involved in activities and loved to attend local theater shows.

Joan was a devout Catholic, and was an active member of St. Joseph's Church in Newport, Rhode Island, St. Anthony's in Lakeland, and St. Anne's in Richmond Hill. She was devoted to her family, she was always kind to others, and she had a graceful spirit that will always be remembered and cherished.

She is survived by her children, Janice Kissel, Monson MA, Cheryl Robillard (Richard), Ashburnham MA, Lynda Purcell, Pembroke GA, Andrew Tobin, Englewood FL, Karen Podolski (Walter), Coventry RI; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will plan a memorial at a future date to be held in RI.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PEO International, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships and other resources, and motivate them to achieve their highest aspirations:

P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50312.



