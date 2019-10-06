|
JOAN HICKS MACKEY McCULOUGH
WINTER HAVEN - Joan Hicks Mackey McCollough passed away on October 2, 2019, at her home in Winter Haven, FL. Joan, aka Sunshine, was known for her kind heart and beautiful smile.
She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 29, 1936 to Beatrice Suther Mackey and Robert Alexander Mackey, both of Tuscaloosa. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1954 where she was a homecoming maid and a cheerleader. In 1958, she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from The University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and a Bama Beauty. Joan married her college sweetheart Jasper Otto 'JO' McCollough in 1957.
In 1965 the McColloughs settled in Winter Haven creating a loving, care free and sometimes chaotic home for their five children and friends, along with multiple dogs, horses, cats, ducks, hamsters, guinea pigs and alligators. Joan raised her children as 'free range' kids who, when not in school, were encouraged to spend every possible moment outdoors. The neighborhood was their playground and when dinner was ready she rang the dinner bell and the kids headed home. This provided a happy foundation for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan was an active volunteer in her community and logged many hours attending children's recitals, concerts and sporting events. She delighted in time spent in North Carolina and at the island with family and friends, and took great pleasure in gardening, tennis, golf, bridge and traveling the world with her husband and friends. She loved to laugh, and her passion for Bama football was legendary.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven and attended First Baptist Church of Newland, NC.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, JO, her sister, Mary Jane Holybee, and her daughter, Lynn McCollough Byers. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Sue Mackey of Demopolis, AL, her four children, Mark (Ann) McCollough of Winter Haven, Suzanne (Tom) Lindsey of Winter Haven, Karen (Sam) Oswald of Orlando, Bart McCollough of Winter Haven, and her son-in-law, Charles Byers of Birmingham, AL, her nine grandchildren, Christopher McCollough and Megan McCollough Miller of Winter Haven, Austyn Lindsey Harben and Max Lindsey of Winter Haven, Laura Lynn Byers Whitfield and Michael Byers of Birmingham, AL, and Emily Oswald, Sam Hill Oswald and Claire Oswald of Orlando. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Joan's life will be held at 10:30 am on October 26th, at her home in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jasper O. McCollough, MD, 'Memorial Endowed Scholarship' at give.ua.edu or mailed to The University of Alabama Office of Advancement Services, PO Box 870101, Tuscaloosa AL 35487, or the .
Roll Tide!
