JOAN 'JOEY'
JOHNSTON, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Joan 'Joey' Johnston, 91, died peacefully at home Saturday morning, June 15th, 2019. She was a 60-year resident of Winter Haven.
Born in St. Catherines, Ontario in 1928, she graduated in nursing from the University of London, Ontario. She moved to Winter Haven in 1959 where she met and married lifelong resident Harold I. Johnston, her husband of 44 years.
She began her career as a polio nurse before moving to the Winter Haven Hospital where she worked for the next 35 years. She retired in 2001 as assistant director of nursing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold I. Johnston and sisters Virginia Kuhns and Patricia Adams. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Johnston of Orlando, Tracy Johnston of Winter Haven and granddaughter Alexandra Traum of Orlando and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., 21st June at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from June 19 to June 20, 2019