JOAN KELLEY

BIGSBY, 88



FORT MEADE - Joan Kelley Bigsby, 88, died 6/27/20. Funeral, 10am Fri., 7/3; graveside, Evergreen Cemetery, Ft. Meade. Hancock FH, Ft. Meade 285-8171



