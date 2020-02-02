|
JOAN L.
BROGDON
LAKELAND - Joan L. Brogdon, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Lakeland. Born July 15, 1947 in Southampton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy(Terry) McCall.
Joan worked for many years as a Rural Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Howard H. Brogdon of Bartow, her children: Howard B. Brogdon (Sheryl) of Estero, Jeff Brogdon (Brenda) of Lake Wales, Mark Cato (Wanda) of Baker, Kenneth Brogdon (Elizabeth) stationed at Fort Meade, MD and John R. Menees (Lisa) of Raleigh, NC. She also leaves behind her sisters: Jackie Castagnaro of Clearwater, Cindy L. Warren of Wauchula along with eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020