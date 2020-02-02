Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brogdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Brogdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Brogdon Obituary
JOAN L.
BROGDON

LAKELAND - Joan L. Brogdon, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Lakeland. Born July 15, 1947 in Southampton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy(Terry) McCall.
Joan worked for many years as a Rural Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Howard H. Brogdon of Bartow, her children: Howard B. Brogdon (Sheryl) of Estero, Jeff Brogdon (Brenda) of Lake Wales, Mark Cato (Wanda) of Baker, Kenneth Brogdon (Elizabeth) stationed at Fort Meade, MD and John R. Menees (Lisa) of Raleigh, NC. She also leaves behind her sisters: Jackie Castagnaro of Clearwater, Cindy L. Warren of Wauchula along with eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -