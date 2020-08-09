JOAN LOSEE CARROLLLAKELAND - Our charming and beloved Joan Losee Carroll died at home in Lakeland with family on July 24, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1930 in Brooklyn NY, the first of two daughters to Walter and Anne Losee. She grew up in Queens, NY and Verona, NJ and attended Mount St. Dominic Catholic School (class of 1949) in Caldwell, NJ. Following a brief career as a file clerk she married James H. Carroll Jr. in 1952 and together they were blessed with seven children. They lived at various times and locations in New York, New Jersey and Florida.Throughout her life Joan was a devout Catholic. She was active in every parish where she lived and was a member of several prayer communities. She is remembered in each for her deep faith and generous, charismatic spirit. She 'never met a stranger' and was a dear friend and spiritual counselor to women everywhere she lived.After her husband Jim passed away in 2001 she began to volunteer as a clown with Lifepath Hospice of Bartow, at age 71. She transformed her natural personality into 'Nurse Noanie,' complete with a red nose, stethoscope and prescriptions filled out for 'holy hugs.' Nurse Noanie carried love and laughter to hundreds in hospice care (who were often younger than her) with a ready smile and engaging sense of humor. She brought her Nurse persona to South Carolina and Georgia where she lived in later years with her children, continuing her hospice work.Joan is survived by sons Thomas of Lakeland FL, Joseph of Roswell GA; daughters Elaine Carroll-Johnston of Gresham OR, Kathleen Zeiler of Moore SC, and Mary Regina Wojcicki of Orlando FL; 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Sr. Mary Regina PBVM, sons James and Francis, and a granddaughter.Mass was said in memory of Joan at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow, FL on July 26. Funeral Mass will be held at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Spartanburg, SC on Monday September 14, at 12 noon. Interment will be at the family cemetery at St. Joseph RC Church in West Milford NJ, at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to VITAS at their website: