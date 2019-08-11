|
JOAN
PATTERSON CRIPE, 84
LAKELAND - Joan Patterson Cripe, 84, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on June 24, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her husband, Roger Cripe, was holding her hand as she went to meet Jesus Christ. Joan was born January 13, 1935 in Jackson, Tennessee. She attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After graduating in 1957 she taught elementary school and established her own kindergarten. Joan's true career became real estate and she was an agent and broker with licenses in both Michigan and Florida. Joan was an active member of Lakeland First Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution organization. She was chairperson of her Sewing Circle and avid card player. She loved to travel and visited almost all 50 states and more than 18 countries.
Joan was blessed with a large and loving family. She was married on June 15, 1957 and was a loving wife to Roger for 62 years. The two spent their years together raising their four children in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida. Joan is survived by her husband, Roger, and children: Jodie (Phil) Southland, John Cripe, Mitchell (Lynne) Cripe, all of Grand Rapids, and Mary Margaret (Clark) Hull, of Tampa, Florida; nine grandchildren: Kristin (Rick) Highland, Shannon Cross, Jason (Jennie) Cripe, Dana (Adam) Rider, Dylan and Logan Cripe, Hannah, Mary Grace and Katie Hull; eleven great grandchildren and many other loving relatives and close friends.
Memorial service will be held Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. at Florida Presbyterian Home's Chapel, located at 909 S. Lakeside Avenue in Lakeland. Reverends Etta Owens and Chaplain Anthony Gilbert will be officiating, with a reception immediately following the service. The interment service will be held at White Lawn Cemetery in Saltillo, Tennessee, August 17 at 2 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019