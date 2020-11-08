JOANN J. DOLAN
LAKELAND - JoAnn (Jordan) Dolan, 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away on November 2, 2020 in Bethlehem, PA where she was visiting family. A fifth-generation Floridan, JoAnn was born on October 9, 1935 in Nichols, FL to Edwin Grady and Stella Lee (Paiget) Jordan. She is predeceased by her parents, by four of her siblings (Edwinola 'Eddie' Daniels, William 'Dutch' Jordan, Vernon Jordan, and Julia 'Judy' Thornton), and by her granddaughter Gracie O'Neil. She was the sixth and youngest child in her family and was beloved by her brothers and sisters and their spouses.
Valedictorian of her class at Mulberry High School, JoAnn played saxophone in the band. She worked at Allen and Company while completing college courses at Florida Southern College. In 1964 she married Donald B. Dolan. A loving mother to her daughters Emily, Beth, and Patty, JoAnn worked as a business manager of Donald's orthodontic practice. JoAnn was the backbone of her family. Active in the Lakeland community, JoAnn served on the Campfire Girls Board and was a member of PEO and the Lakeland Garden Club, among other organizations. She was a longstanding and devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL, where she was a member of the Vanguard Sunday School Class, and Women's Circle 5. She loved her family and her lifelong friends and in her retirement enjoyed reading, making pottery, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren, and going to Anna Maria Island. She was dignified, highly intelligent, loving, generous, and unfailingly kind.
Survivors: JoAnn will live on in the hearts of her brother Bob Jordan and the rest of the Jordan family; her daughter Emily (Dolan) Murray, husband Andrew, and children Tom and Julia; her daughter Beth Dolan, husband Steve Kish, daughter Emma Kautz, and stepson Zach Kish; her daughter Patty Dolan, husband Matthew O'Neil, son Liam, and stepdaughter Sara O'Neil.
Services: A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL at a later date (to be announced). Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in JoAnn's memory to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes
AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060 &pxfid=658568, or to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/?_ga=2.262750351.2061874726.1604524975-917912640.1604524975
