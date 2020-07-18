JOANN JOYCE
SEATON, 62
LAKE WALES - JoAnn Joyce Seaton of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 Life Path Hospice in Tampa.
She was born April 5, 1958 in Fulton, New York, to the late George and Wilmett Seaton. She has been a resident of Lake Wales for 20 years, moving here from Labelle. JoAnn was a homemaker. She was a member of the ASPCA.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Knight, Jr.; sister, Eunice Munger; and brothers, Windle Seaton, and Kenneth Seaton. She is survived by her daughters, Angel King (Gary) of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Rebecca Loydd (Samuel) of Lake Wales; son, Jonathon Knight of Lake Wales; companion of 25 years, Martin Paulich of Lake Wales; sister, Yeavon Jodway (Ron) of Desert Hot Springs, California; brother, George Seaton of Scriba, New York; five grandchildren; and furbaby Duke.
No services are scheduled.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.