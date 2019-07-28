|
JOANN MARTIN
MCKENNA
LAKE WALES - Joann Martin McKenna (91) entered Eternal Life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 14, 1928 in Lake Wales, Florida. Joann graduated from Lake Wales High School, Marquette University (BA) and the University of South Florida (MA) and received a honorary PhD from Webber International University. Over the course of her career at Webber International University, formerly Webber College, she held 7 different titles including business education instructor, Registrar, and Financial Aid Advisor. As an instructor in the Fashion Retailing Program, Joann facilitated many trips to New York City for the senior retailing classes. She personally helped and encouraged many adult students when they needed a loan, a book, a ride or a pair of shoes. In 1990, the McKenna Program for Working Adults was established at Webber International University in her honor. After more than 4 decades, she retired from Webber at the age of 83.
Her family was among the founding members of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales and Joann was a devout and active member her entire lifetime. She served the church in various forms including Eucharistic ministry and as a member of Holy Spirit's Council of Catholic Women. For many years, Joann was active in the Lake Wales chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Board of Trustees for The Vanguard School. Always an avid bridge player, Joann enjoyed playing bridge several times a week with her numerous local friends and the Winter Haven Duplicate Bridge Club.
Joann is survived by her sons, Martin of Sebring, FL, Patrick (Melody) of Lake Wales, FL; her daughter, Katharine Kimbrell (Joey) of Bradenton, FL and her God-daughter, Carol Mondello (Chris) of Babson Park, FL; her sisters. Frances Martin of Lakeland, FL and Joyce McClendon (Jim) of Babson Park, FL. She was the proud grandmother of Michael McKenna, Elizabeth Yutzy (Clint), Emily Lassiter (Ryan), Riley McKenna, Thomas Kimbrell (Jennifer), Kenna Littleton (Cutler), Timothy Kimbrell, Morgan McKenna and Meredith McKenna and God- grandsons Jay and Sam Whitmire. She is also survived by three great grand-daughters: McKenna Lassiter, Annaclaire Lassiter and Margaret James Lassiter and many cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends.
Joann was pre-deceased by her husband, Thomas McKenna, her son, Michael McKenna, her sister, Katharine McKenna, R.S.C.J. and her daughter-in-law, Karen McKenna.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 pm at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales followed by a Rosary at 7:30 pm. There will be a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church 644 S. 9th St. Lake Wales, FL 33853 or to Webber International University 1201 N. Scenic Hwy, Babson Park, FL 33827. Please include Joann McKenna Scholarship in the memo line. Interment will be at a later date.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019