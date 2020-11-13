JOANN MOLE HEATON



June 4, 1938 - September 26, 2020



LAKELAND - Joann Mole Heaton, 82, went to the home of our Lord on September 26, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Apostolics of Eagle Lake Church, 4600 Hunt Rd Bartow, FL 33830. Masks are required.

Joann was born in Lakeland, FL on June 4, 1938. She grew to be a devoted daughter and sister before ultimately mothering five children.

Joann was an impressive woman. She wore many hats in her life but dedication to family and acts of service to her community served her best. She spent numerous years in volunteer roles after retirement and devoted many hours of her time to bettering the lives of her neighbors. Life handed her many obstacles, but she fought tooth and nail through each. She raised her family to work hard and always provided for them. She was the definition of luck and won every raffle in town. She was fun and funny (not always on purpose). Joann loved juicy gossip and a good yard sale. She was thrifty. She was tenacious. Joann was unendingly proud of her family and their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to brag about all their successes while being quite humble about herself.

Joann is survived by her daughter Donna Henrichs (Charles), son Paul Gier (Judy), daughter Teresa Frady, son Shawn Roberts, stepdaughter Claudia Lane (Adrian), and stepson Stephen Heaton (Gary) as well as 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her brother James Mole (Jewel). She is proceeded in death by her son Floyd Gier (Kim), her sister Geraldine Mole, her brother Larry Mole, and her parents, Everett and Gladys Mole.



