JOANNE ADAMS
CONIBEAR
LAKELAND - Joanne Adams Conibear passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born on November 26, 1933, she was a life-long resident of Lakeland, Florida and grad-uated from Kathleen High School in 1951. Joanne worked for Peninsula Telephone Company and later worked beside Robert Conibear, her husband of 66 years in their family owned business, Conibear Equipment Company. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Socrum. An avid football fan, she rarely missed a Florida Gators or Miami Dolphins game. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and camping in the North Carolina mountains.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Robert Conibear, daughter Judy Mills, sister Mary Costine and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Cecil Adams, sister Nan Earle Sumner, brother Bill Adams and her beloved son Larry Conibear.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel Baptist Church in honor of Joanne Conibear. The funeral service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019. A private graveside service for the family members will be held immediately following the funeral.
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019