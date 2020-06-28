JOANNE CROUSE
PETERSON
LAKELAND - Joanne C. Peterson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida.
Native of Washburn, Maine, she was a graduate of Baylor University in Waco, Texas with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Medical Technology certificate from George Washington University. She moved to Lakeland in 1954 and worked for over 30 years at the Watson Clinic as a Medical Technician in the Lab department. She will be remembered as a kind gentle soul with a strong spirit. She was an accomplished pianist and found comfort in playing her favorite church hymns on her piano.
She is survived by her children: John Thompson, Robert Peters and Ann Peters; her grandchildren and her stepchildren, Keith Peterson and Sharon Peterson. Her lifelong friends, Roger and Maudine Hutton and Bobbie Schneider were an integral part of her work life and her life after retirement.
The family sincerely appreciates the care given to her by Grace Manor, All About Aging Agency, Good Shepherd Hospice and the devoted health care workers at LRMC. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland. Services will be determined at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.