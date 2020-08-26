JODY

ADAMS



LAKELAND - Jody Adams passed away August 10, 2020 at his home in Lakeland FL surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife Judy, one son Elijah, four stepchildren, twelve adult grandchildren, a bro-ther Jonyl in Lakeland and a sister Judy Hunter in Ohio.

Jody was born in July 1944 in Hazard, Kentucky. He moved to Lakeland in 1955 for health reasons.

He attended Lakeland area schools and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1963.

He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Degree in Special Education.

He was a commercial fisherman for many years. He and his wife owned a Jewelry store in Key West called 'Adams Still in Paradise.' They moved back to Lakeland when one day he woke up, and announced he wanted to go back to Lakeland and teach. He spent 15 years teaching Special Needs Children. He retired from the Polk County School board in 2015.

He was a poet - he belonged to a group of Poets / Artists and performed with some well-known artists.

He was an adventurist. He traveled and lived in Central America and Asia. He spoke three languages fluently. He loved to fish and would prefer outdoors anytime. He camped, and even built his own boat. He loved children and was excellent with them.

A private family service has already been held at The Little Flock Church in Polk City, Florida. He was dedicated to his church and his beliefs. You can send condolences to his family at

50bilrus6313@tampabay.rr.com and they will be forwarded to them.



