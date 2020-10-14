1/1
JODY VAN ALLEN
1959 - 2020
JODY VAN ALLEN, 61

LAKELAND - Jody Van Allen 61, of Lakeland, Fl passed away unexpectedly late Friday Oct. 9, 2020 at home due to a massive heart attack.
He was born Jan 13, 1959 in Garden Grove, California to his late parents Alfred & Helen Allen.
He lived in Reading, PA much of his life before moving to Florida in 2010 until present.
He always had the biggest smile and the most recognizable laugh. You could go in a crowded room and not see him but with his special laugh you knew he was there. He was proud of his banana trees, loved cooking and experimenting new recipes, his old cars, putting things together. His favorite band was 'Eagles.' He was a very loving, caring and giving man with a huge heart and many friends.
Jody leaves behind his partner of 13 years Sherri L. Dove of Lakeland, Fl, two brothers James Allen of Melbourne, Fl, Jeff and wife Lori Allen and their daughter Madison of Lakeland, Fl. and one sister DeEtte and her husband Richard Blythe of Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.
'Life is just a stopping place on your way to eternity, he is now at peace in God's arms.'
At the request of deceased there will be no funeral service. I will be doing a private Celebration of Life.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
