JOE GRAY LINDSEY, Jr. 86WEBSTER - Joe Gray Lindsey, Jr., 86, of Webster and formerly of Lakeland passed away on November 3, 2020.He was born on October 20, 1934 in Lakeland, FL to Joe Gray Lindsey, Sr. and Helen Elizabeth (Williams) Lindsey.Mr. Lindsey was a Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the Navy he attended Florida Southern University in Lakeland, receiving his Bachelor's Degree. During his career he was a Long Distance Truck Driver and an English Literature Teacher. Mr. Lindsey had a lifelong passion for reading various genres and was a lover of the arts.He is survived by his wife: Mary Nell (Mathis) Lindsey of Webster; daughter: Debbie Squires (Andy) of Palmetto, FL; son: David Lindsey (Susan Cook) of Dunedin, FL; granddaughter: Lauren Squires of Asheville, NC. He was predeceased by his parents. Mr. Lindsey will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, FL.