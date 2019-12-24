|
|
JOE P. RUTHVEN
LAKELAND - Joe P. Ruthven passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21 at the age of 92. He was a family man, former Lakeland mayor, civic leader and successful businessman. Joe founded 'The Ruthvens', a company which has built over 4 million square feet of distribution centers and warehouses in Lakeland and Polk County.
Joe was born to Joe and Agnes Ruthven on July 9th, 1927 on a farm in Chesterfield, S.C. He was the 3rd of 5 children. During the depression of the 1930's, Joe worked with his family and neighbors to grow cotton, tobacco, corn, soybeans and other crops, while also attending Chesterfield High School. He always said his most motivating image to receiving an education, was the view of the back of a mule while driving a plow. Joe fondly remembered his family listening to President Franklin Roosevelt on the radio during the depression and WWII. Joe's older sisters, Margaret Perry and Virginia Hough, predeceased him. His youngest brother Jerry Ruthven (Sara), who worked with Joe at the tire stores, died earlier in 2019. His brother William Ruthven resides in Lakeland.
Joe enlisted in the US Navy in 1945 when he turned 17. He was stationed at the Norfolk Naval base through the end of the war. After his discharge, he went to college at the University of South Carolina, where he majored in business and met his wife Jeanette Chiles. In 1957, he moved his family to Lakeland to start his own tire business, OK Tire Store on Memorial Blvd.
Joe quickly became active in the community. He and his wife joined First Presbyterian Church where Lawton Sr. and Margaret Chiles were members. Joe and Jeanette were married 33 years and had three children Joe Lawton, Kay and Greg. Jeanette passed away in 1982.
Joe served in many positions in the church and community. He was one of the civic leaders who advocated that Lakeland needed to build the Lakeland Civic Center so that entertainment, shows and conventions would bring business and tourists to Lakeland. His leadership on this initiative led him to run for and win a seat on the Lakeland City Commission in 1969.
Joe served as Mayor of Lakeland in 1971, the year that Look magazine recognized Lakeland as an All-American City. He was involved in numerous civic organizations: President of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, and was recognized as a George Jenkins Award recipient, Chairman of the Lakeland Regional Hospital Board, President of the Lakeland Lions Club, Commodore of the Lakeland Yacht Club, and a long time Lakeland Kiwanis member. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Florida Southern College, where he received an honorary doctorate degree, and the Board of the Polk Museum of Art. Joe was inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame and the NAIOP (National Association of Industrial and Office Parks) Hall of Fame.
Joe enjoyed traveling and was a private pilot who owned several planes during the 1960's - 1970's. He flew to many places around the southeast.
In 1986, Joe married Judy Bloodworth Story. He and Judy were avid boaters and captained his boat to many places in the Caribbean and up the east coast to Baltimore. On a trip out west, Joe and Judy fell in love with Sedona and built a home overlooking the red rocks, where they hiked daily. Whether boating or in Sedona, Joe and Judy thoroughly enjoyed hosting family and friends. Joe and Judy were married for 33 years.
Joe was committed to spending time with his family. He attended every high school and college graduation of his children and grandchildren. He was pleased to have his two sons Greg and Joe L., a nephew Matt Ruthven, and his grandson-in-law Brandon Clark, as part of The Ruthven's real estate development business for many years. He was especially proud of his daughter Kay's service as a NC State and US Senator.
Joe's wife, Judy Ruthven, passed away on October 28, 2019. He is also predeceased by his daughter Kay (Chip), who passed away on the same day as Judy, and his brother-in-law Lawton Chiles, former US Senator and Governor of Florida.
Joe P. is survived by his son Joe L. Ruthven (Karen) and Greg Ruthven (Kim). Additionally, Judy's children Jan Weinman (Richard), Craig Story (Sandy), and Suzanne Chesser (Fred).
Joe and Judy shared 16 grandchildren: Maj. Niles Ruthven, USAF, Ret. (Janice), Cdr. Zachary Ruthven, USN (Charlie), Dr. Jeanette Hagan-Wipf (Martin), Tyler Ruthven (Tyeliah), Tilden Hagan, Lauren Ruthven Clark (Brandon), Carrie Hagan Stewart (Will), Gregor Ruthven (Lindsey), Shawn Martz (Richard), Jason Weinman (Kelly), Ashley Frazier, Ryan Story (Jessica), Rebecca Ercoli (Jesse), Rachell Guiterez, Riki Story, Dale Chesser and 31 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank and recognize the loving care and friendship Debbie Jennings provided to Joe and Judy for the past 25 years. We also thank Lakeland Regional Hospital and the caregivers who provided professional care to Joe over the past two months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center, 3020 Lakeland Highlands, Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803. Joe and multiple family members have served on the board and he was so grateful to the Center for providing free speech and hearing services to underprivileged families.
Services to celebrate Joe P.'s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019