Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Freedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel A. Freedman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joel A. Freedman Obituary
JOEL A.
FREEDMAN
1939 - 2019

WINTER HAVEN - Joel A. Freedman, 80, of Winter Haven passed away 3/20/19 peacefully at home.
Born in Brooklyn, NY he attended St. Johns University, College of Pharmacy and moved to Winter Haven in 2000 where he was a pharmacist and active with the Winter Haven Senior Softball organization.
Survived by his wife Patricia, children Elisa McKinnon of Winter Haven, Michael Freed-man of Boynton Beach, Joelle Sweeney of Salix, PA and Lynn Lang of Arnold, MD. He also had 4 cherished grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be Mon 3/25 at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club from 1-3pm. Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Inc in Lakeland FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.