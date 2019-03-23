|
|
JOEL A.
FREEDMAN
1939 - 2019
WINTER HAVEN - Joel A. Freedman, 80, of Winter Haven passed away 3/20/19 peacefully at home.
Born in Brooklyn, NY he attended St. Johns University, College of Pharmacy and moved to Winter Haven in 2000 where he was a pharmacist and active with the Winter Haven Senior Softball organization.
Survived by his wife Patricia, children Elisa McKinnon of Winter Haven, Michael Freed-man of Boynton Beach, Joelle Sweeney of Salix, PA and Lynn Lang of Arnold, MD. He also had 4 cherished grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be Mon 3/25 at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club from 1-3pm. Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Inc in Lakeland FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019