JOEL TURNER
EDWARDS, 66
LAKELAND - Joel Turner Edwards, age 66, of Lakeland, FL, left this earth on August 20, 2019.
Joel was born on October 19, 1952 in Lakeland, FL, and lived here most of his life. He loved hunting and saltwater fishing and loved his friends at the Southside. He was co-owner of Carefree Closets for 32 years.
Joel is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Cordell Edwards; brother, Gary Edwards and father Ralph Edwards.
Joel is survived by longtime partner, Merle S. Kenyon; sister Susan (Preston) Gould and brother, Jim (Patty) Edwards, 2 nieces and 1 nephews, and also survived by Brien and Derek Kenyon and John Bogard and their families.
Memorial Service at Christ Community Presbyterian Church, 6565 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019