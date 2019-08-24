|
JOEL TURNER
EDWARDS, 66
LAKELAND - Joel Turner Edwards, age 66, of Lakeland, FL, left this earth on August 20, 2019.
Joel was born on October 19, 1952 and lived most of his life here. He loved hunting and saltwater fishing and loved his friends at Southside. He was co-owner of Carefree Closets for 32 years.
Joel is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Cordell; brother, Gary Edwards and father, Ralph Edwards. Joel is survived by his partner, Merle S. Kenyon; sister, Susan (Preston) Gould; brother, Jim (Patty) Edwards; 3 nieces and 1 nephew; also survived by Brien and Derek Kenyon and John Bogard and their families.
Memorial Service at Christ Community Presbyterian Church, 6565 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11am
