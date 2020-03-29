|
JOHANNES W.
APPELBOOM
WINTER HAVEN - Johannes W. Appelboom passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, after a short bout with pneumonia, with his family by his side. He was 97 years old.
Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, he completed his education through medical school and pediatric residency there. After that he came to the U.S. on a Fullbright Scholarship to continue his studies in pediatrics.
While studying in Louisville, Ky. he met the love of his life, Juanita. After marrying they spent 6 weeks traveling the U.S. before settling in Michigan. After a short stay there, they moved to Florida, where he began working at Polk General Hospital, a career that spanned 20 years.
Traveling was his and Juanita's passion; upon retirement, visiting most every site imaginable in the U.S. and Canada. Most every summer was spent in their motor home or in Europe.
He was preceded in death by his wife. Survived by three sons John, Dirk and Tim and two daughters Tina and Letty, four granddaughters and 3 great grandsons.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020