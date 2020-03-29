Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johannes Appelboom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johannes W. Appelboom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johannes W. Appelboom Obituary
JOHANNES W.
APPELBOOM

WINTER HAVEN - Johannes W. Appelboom passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, after a short bout with pneumonia, with his family by his side. He was 97 years old.
Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, he completed his education through medical school and pediatric residency there. After that he came to the U.S. on a Fullbright Scholarship to continue his studies in pediatrics.
While studying in Louisville, Ky. he met the love of his life, Juanita. After marrying they spent 6 weeks traveling the U.S. before settling in Michigan. After a short stay there, they moved to Florida, where he began working at Polk General Hospital, a career that spanned 20 years.
Traveling was his and Juanita's passion; upon retirement, visiting most every site imaginable in the U.S. and Canada. Most every summer was spent in their motor home or in Europe.
He was preceded in death by his wife. Survived by three sons John, Dirk and Tim and two daughters Tina and Letty, four granddaughters and 3 great grandsons.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johannes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -