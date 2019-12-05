The Ledger Obituaries
JOHN ALAN
HOLMES
City of Winter Haven

LAKELAND - Al Holmes was born on January 23, 1956 in Hartford, AL. He passed away at home after a short illness on December 2, 2019.
He was predeceased by his father, John P. Holmes and his sister, Donna Holmes Marsh.
He is survived by his mother, Edra Nell Holmes; his wife of 38 years, Kenna P. Holmes; daughter, Maggie O'Connor (Daniel) of Colorado Springs, CO; son, John A. Holmes, Jr. (Brandy) of Lakeland. He also leaves behind his four granddaughters, Grace O'Connor, Lily Kate O'Connor and Caroline O'Connor of Colorado Springs, Alexandria Hunsucker-Holmes of Lakeland, and Rome Brown and Aly Brown of Lakeland.
Al was an employee of the City of Winter Haven for 35 years.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am -11:30 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or
www.chaptershealth.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
