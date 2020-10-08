JOHN

'JOHNNY' ALLEN MCCOY, Jr.



LAKELAND - John 'Johnny' Allen McCoy Jr. was born August 21st 1979 in Lakeland, FL. He passed from this life on September 25th, 2020 in Mulberry, FL. at the age of 41. He was employed at Corrosion Control Inc. in Mulberry, FL.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen McCoy Sr. and his mother Cheryl Lynn McCoy. Johnny is survived by his three children: son Austin Wilson of Lakeland, FL, and daughters Jadyn and Johnna McCoy of Bartow, FL.

Johnny left behind uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends.

A celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bradley Church of God in Bradley, FL.



