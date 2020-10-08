1/
JOHN ALLEN "JOHNNY" MCCOY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN
'JOHNNY' ALLEN MCCOY, Jr.

LAKELAND - John 'Johnny' Allen McCoy Jr. was born August 21st 1979 in Lakeland, FL. He passed from this life on September 25th, 2020 in Mulberry, FL. at the age of 41. He was employed at Corrosion Control Inc. in Mulberry, FL.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen McCoy Sr. and his mother Cheryl Lynn McCoy. Johnny is survived by his three children: son Austin Wilson of Lakeland, FL, and daughters Jadyn and Johnna McCoy of Bartow, FL.
Johnny left behind uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends.
A celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bradley Church of God in Bradley, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved