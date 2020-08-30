1/1
JOHN ALLEN REYNOLDS
1969 - 2020
JOHN ALLEN
REYNOLDS, 51

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. John Allen Reynolds, age 51, a resident of Winter Haven, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Reynolds was born February 2, 1969, in Lakeland to Wilma Jean Reynolds. He was a lifetime Polk County resident, attended Winter Haven Schools and graduated from Polk Community college with an Associate's Degree in First Responders & Language. John was a Production Manager for Builders First Source Lumber Company in Groveland. He was a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven where he was also the Sunday School superintendent. John enjoyed golf, playing cards, GATOR football and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents. John is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cosetta 'Casey' Reynolds of Winter Haven; son Kenneth (Jeri) Swinney of Riverview; 2 daughters: Carolynn Kirkland and Jessica (Jason) Hinkle, both of Winter Haven; 2 brothers Michael Kirkland of Winter Haven and Steven Kirkland of Polk County; 3 grandchildren: Evan, Emily & Dustin.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 2nd at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3210 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow. DUE TO COVID PLEASE REMEMBER SOCIAL DISTANCE AND MASKS.
Arrangements By Kersey Funeral Home.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Westwood Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westwood Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
