JOHN ARTHUR 'JOHNNY' STEPHENS
FORT MEADE - Mr. John Arthur 'Johnny' Stephens, Sr., age 77, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home in Fort Meade, FL. Johnny was born March 1, 1943 to Herman and Mozelle Stephens in Fort Meade, FL, where he remained a lifelong resident. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Johnny began his citrus career in 1964 and remained involved until his death, and his involvement in the industry included: citrus grower, harvester, packer, and dealer.
Being a good friend and supporter of his local community was very important to Johnny. He enjoyed the opportunity to help those in need and he never missed a chance to help a stray animal. He is remembered by his friends and family as a just and generous man.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mozelle Stephens; son, Mark Stephens; and nephew, Gordon Anderson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gayle Farris Stephens, Fort Meade, FL; son, John Stephens, Jr. and wife Allison, Fort Meade, FL; daughter-in-law, Ellie Stephens Dauphas; brother, Phillip Stephens and wife Jeanne, Fort Meade, FL; sisters, Sylvia Watson, Fort Meade, FL, Nancy Stephens, Frankfort, KY; brother-in-law, Billy Farris and wife Debbie, Fort Pierce, FL; sister-in-law, Leaine Farris, Winter Haven, FL; grandson, John 'Trey' Stephens, III; grand-daughter, Carter Stephens; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog companions, Liz, Susie, and Tommie Joe.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841. The service is open to the public with common health practices of social distancing being applied.
Flowers are welcome at the service, or contributions can be sent to: HELP of Fort Meade, 208 W. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841; or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.